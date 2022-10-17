Mexico - Tropical Storm KARL, update (GDACS, NOAA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 October 2022)

Tropical Storm KARL passed along the coast of south-eastern Mexico on 15-16 October, causing very heavy rainfall and triggering floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage. The most affected States are: Tabasco, Veracruz, Chiapas and Oaxaca.

Media report, as of 17 October, three fatalities, of which two in Pichucalco Municipality (southern Chiapas) and one more in Puerto Arista Town (northern Chiapas). In addition, media also report more than 1,000 evacuated people across southern Chiapas, and 35 evacuated families across the Ostuacan Municipality (northern Chiapas)