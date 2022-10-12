Mexico - Tropical Storm KARL (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 October 2022)

Tropical Storm KARL formed over the western Gulf of Mexico on 11 October and started moving northwestward along the coast of central-eastern Mexico. On 12 October at 06.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 200 km north-east of Veracruz City (central Veracruz State), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.

On 12-13 October, KARL is forecast to continue moving offshore northwestward and to turn southwest toward the coast of central Veracruz. After that, it is expected to make landfall over this area on 14 October in the morning (UTC), with maximum sustained winds up to 70 km/h.