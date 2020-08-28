Mexico
Mexico - Tropical Storm HERNAN update (GDCAS, NOAA, SMN, Government of Colima) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 August 2020)
Tropical Storm HERNAN continues moving north, along the Mexican western coast, and on 28 August at 3.00 UTC, its centre was located approx. 180 km west of Puerto Vallarata (Jalisco State, central-western Mexico), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.
Heavy rainfall and river overflow were reported on 27 August in coastal Colima State. According to national authorities, two people were injured, and at least 100 individuals were displaced in Armeria, and Manzarillo Municipalities. A number of houses and roads were damaged by flooding waters.
HERNAN is forecast to move north-west, towards the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, as it downgrades to a tropical depression in the early morning of 29 August.
On 28-29 August, very heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms are forecast in Nayarit and Jalisco States, while heavy rainfall is expected over Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas States.