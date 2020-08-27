Mexico - Tropical Storm HERNAN (GDACS, NOAA, SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 August 2020)

Tropical Storm HERNAN formed in the Eastern Pacific on 26 August and is moving north, along the Mexican western coast. On 27 August at 3.00 UTC its centre was approximately 170 km south-west of Manzanillo (Colima State, central-western Mexico), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.

Heavy rain has been reported in Colima and neighbouring Guerrero State, where one person is missing and several municipalities were affected by flooding and landslides.

On 27-28 August, HERNAN is forecast to move north, parallel to the coasts of Jalisco and Nayar States, with maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h. It is expected to downgrade to a tropical depression as it moves towards the south of Baja California Peninsula.