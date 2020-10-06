Mexico - Tropical Storm GAMMA (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 6 October 2020)

Post-Tropical Cyclone GAMMA was located approximately 24 km east-northeast of Río Lagartos City (Yucatan State, Mexico) on 6 October, with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h. 6 people died in Mexico following its passage (2 in Tabasco State and 4 in Chiapas State) and 3,500 have been evacuated, according to media reports. GAMMA is forecast to move south-west and to make landfall over the northern coast of Yucatan State before dissipating on 7 October. Heavy rain is expected across portions of Yucatan, Campeche, and Tabasco States.