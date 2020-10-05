Mexico - Tropical Storm GAMMA (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 October 2020)

A new Tropical Storm named GAMMA formed over the northern Caribbean Sea on 2 October, passing over northern Yucatan Peninsula. On 5 October at 6.00 UTC its centre was located approximately 300 km north-east of Merida city (Yucatan State, Mexico), with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h. On 4 October, red Alert was issued in Honduras for 48 hours in 4 departments. GAMMA is forecast to move south-west along the coast of northern Yucatan on 5-6 October before making landfall north of Campeche City (Campeche State) on 7 October. Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over the Yucatan Peninsula, Belize, Honduras, Guatemala, El salvador, and far western Cuba on 5-7 October. A tropical storm warning has been issued for northern Yucatan Peninsula.