Mexico
Mexico - Tropical cyclone RICK, update (NOAA, CONAGUA, Civil Protection Guerrero State, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 October 2021)
- Tropical cyclone RICK made landfall over the northwestern coast of Guerrero State very close to Guacamayas City as a Category 2 hurricane and continued to north-west weakening and dissipating.
- According to the Guerrero Civil Protection, 42 families have been evacuated and more than 50 houses have been damaged in the Municipality of Tecpan de Galeana. In addition, media reports power outages across the coastal localities of Guerrero State.
- Heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast over parts of Michoacán, Guerrero, Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit and Mexico State due to the remnants of RICK.