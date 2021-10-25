Mexico
Mexico - Tropical cyclone RICK (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, Government of Mexico, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 October 2021)
- Tropical cyclone RICK, formed over the East Pacific on 22 October, is moving northwards towards the eastern coast of central Mexico. On 25 October at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located about 55 km south of Zihuatanejo City (coastal northern Guerrero City), with maximum sustained winds up to 155 km/h (Cat. 2 Hurricane).
- RICK is forecast to make landfall in the midday of 25 October, over an area north of Zihuatanejo City, between the border of Michoacán and Guerrero State, with maximum sustained winds up to 155 km/h.
- National authorities have implemented preventive operations ahead of the landfall across Guerrero, Michoacán and Colima States. Minor damage due to strong winds and heavy rain has been reported across coastal Guerrero State.
- A Hurricane warning is in effect for coastal areas from central Michoacán to the north of Guerrero State and tropical storm warnings have been issued for coastal areas Colima, northern Michoacán and central Guerrero. On 25-26 October, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge is forecast over eastern States of central Mexico.