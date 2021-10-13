Mexico
Mexico - Tropical Cyclone PAMELA, update (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, Government of Mexico, Government of Sinaloa) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 October 2021)
- Tropical cyclone PAMELA has downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves north-east over the East Pacific Ocean, towards the western coast of Mexico. On 12 October at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located about 250 km west-southwest of Mazatlan City (Sinaloa State, central-western Mexico), with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h.
- PAMELA is forecast to intensify as it makes landfall on the midday of 13 October, in an area north of Mazatlan, with maximum sustained winds up to 130 km/h (Cat.1 hurricane).
- Authorities in Sinaloa State have started to make preparedness measures, opening 128 temporary shelters with the capacity to accomodate up to 64,000 people.
- The Sinaloa Civil Protection reports that the water levels of two dams in Culiacán and in Elota Municipalities have reached their 100% capacity.
- A Hurricane warning has been issued for coastal areas in Sinaloa. Over the next 24 hours, very heavy rain and strong winds is forecast for north- and central-western Mexico.