Mexico - Tropical Cyclone ONE (GDACS, NOAA, SMN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 June 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Jun 2019 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone ONE formed over the central Pacific Ocean on 25 June moving west-northwest as a tropical depression, strengthening.
- Over the next 48 hours, it is expected to continue moving west-northwest offshore over the central Pacific Ocean with maximum sustained winds up to 75 km/h (tropical storm).
- According to the National Meteorological Centre of Mexico, heavy rain, strong winds and high waves up to 3 metres is forecast over western and coastal states of Mexico (Guanajuato, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero y Oaxaca) over the next 24 hours.