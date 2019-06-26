26 Jun 2019

Mexico - Tropical Cyclone ONE (GDACS, NOAA, SMN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Jun 2019 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone ONE formed over the central Pacific Ocean on 25 June moving west-northwest as a tropical depression, strengthening.
  • Over the next 48 hours, it is expected to continue moving west-northwest offshore over the central Pacific Ocean with maximum sustained winds up to 75 km/h (tropical storm).
  • According to the National Meteorological Centre of Mexico, heavy rain, strong winds and high waves up to 3 metres is forecast over western and coastal states of Mexico (Guanajuato, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero y Oaxaca) over the next 24 hours.

