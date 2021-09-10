Mexico
Mexico - Tropical Cyclone OLAF (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 September 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone OLAF made landfall near San Josè del Cabo City (southern Baja California Sur State, Mexico) on 10 September around 3.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 157 km/h (Category 2 Hurricane).
- According to media, preventive evacuations ahead of OLAF occurred in Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo Cities.
- OLAF is expected to weaken to a Category 1 Hurricane (maximum sustained winds between 120-140 km/h) as it moves north-west over the southern and central Baja California Sur. In the early morning of 11 September, OLAF is forecast to turn westwards, as it reaches the eastern Pacific Ocean.
- A Hurricane warning has been issued for coastal southern and south-western Baja California Sur and a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for coastal areas in central and south-eastern and central-western Baja California Sur. On 10-11 September, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over central and southern Baja California Sur.