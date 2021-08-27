Mexico - Tropical cyclone NORA (GDACS, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 August 2021)

Tropical cyclone NORA, formed over the Pacific Ocean on 25 August, is moving northwest over the California Peninsula. On 27 August at 6.00 UTC, its centre was 440 km south-southwest of Acapulco City (Guerrero State, western Mexico), with maximum sustained winds of 80 km/h (tropical storm).

Nora will continue northwest, passing very close to the southwestern and western coast of Mexico on 27-28 August. After that, it could approach the southern portion of Baja California Sur on 29 August.