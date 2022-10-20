Mexico - Tropical cyclone NINETEEN (GDACS, NOAA, CONAGUA Mexico) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 October 2022)

A new tropical cyclone named NINETEEN, formed over the eastern North Pacific Ocean is moving northwest and on 20 October at 3.00 UTC, its centre was located about 236 km south-west of Acapulco City (Guerrero State) with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).

NINETEEN is forecast to continue north-west on 20-22 October strengthening, and then turn north-east on 23 October over the eastern North Pacific Ocean. After that, on 23-24 October, it could make landfall over the western coast of Nayarit State.