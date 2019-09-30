Mexico - Tropical Cyclone NARDA (GDACS, NOAA, SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 30 Sep 2019 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone NARDA is moving north-northwest over the southern Gulf of California. On 30 September at 6.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 70 km north-west of Puerto Vallarta City (Jalisco State), with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h (tropical depression).
- NARDA is forecast pass very close to the Islas Marias archipelago and approach north-west Mexico, with maximum sustained winds up to 55 km/h.
- According to media reports, as of 30 September, one person died and thousands were evacuated in Oaxaca State. Several roads have been flooded and schools in Puerto Vallarta City have been suspended.
- A tropical storm warning is in effect from San Blas (Nayarit State) to Topolobampo (Sinaloa State). Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast across western Guerrero, Jalisco, Sinaloa, Oaxaca and Nayarit States.