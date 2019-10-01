Mexico - Tropical Cyclone NARDA (GDACS, NOAA, SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 October 2019)
- Tropical Cyclone NARDA continues north-west over the western coast of Sinaloa state. On 1 October at 6.00 UTC, its centre was inland 44 km north-west of Los Mochis City (Sinaloa state), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (tropical storm).
- NARDA is expected to weaken as it moves across the northwestern mainland Mexico, with maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
- Widespread flooding has been reported across several states, including Oaxaca, where 2 people died and thousands were evacuated.
- A tropical storm warning is in effect from Altata (Sinaloa State) to Guaymas City (Sonora State).
- Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast across western and northwestern states.