Mexico - Tropical Cyclone LORENA update (GDACS, NOAA, SMN, CNPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 23 Sep 2019 — View Original
- After passing along the eastern coast of Baja California Peninsula, Tropical Cyclone LORENA caused damage to several homes and infrastructure across the towns of Los Planes, El Sargento, La Ventana, and Los Barriles (Baja California Sur State). Floods have been reported across Jalisco, and Sonora States as well.
- As of 23 September, LORENA has dissipated over land west of Sonora, while the remnants of the Tropical Cyclone are forecast to bring intense rainfall over north-western Mexican coast on 23-24 September.