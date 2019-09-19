Mexico - Tropical Cyclone LORENA (GDACS, NOAA, SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 19 Sep 2019
- Tropical Cyclone LORENA has strengthened to a Category 1 Hurricane along central Mexico's Pacific Coast. On 19 September at 3.00 UTC its centre was approximately 55 km south-west of Manzanillo City (Colima State, central-west Mexico), with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h.
- LORENA is expected to strengthen, as it moves north-west, passing very close to the coast of Colima and Jalisco States, with maximum sustained winds up to 140 km/h, before reaching the Baja California Peninsula on 22 September.
- A hurricane warning is in effect for Punta San Telmo (Michoacan State) to Cabo Corrientes (Jalisco), while a tropical storm warning has been issued from Cabo Corrientes to Punta Mita (Nayarit State).
- Intense rainfall, with strong winds are forecast over coastal Jaliscom Colima, Michoacan and Guerrero States.