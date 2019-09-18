18 Sep 2019

Mexico - Tropical Cyclone LORENA (GDACS, NOAA, SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 Sep 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone LORENA is moving north, along Mexico's western coast. On 18 September at 3.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 300 km south-west of Acapulco City (Guerrero State, central-west Mexico), with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h (tropical storm).

  • LORENA is forecast to strengthen, as it moves north-west, passing very close to the coast of Jalisco and Colima States in the early morning of 20 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 111 km/h.

  • A tropical storm warning is in effect from Zihuatanejo (Guerrero) to Cabo Corrientes (Jalisco), while heavy rainfall rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast across western Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco States.

