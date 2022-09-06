Mexico - Tropical Cyclone Kay (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2022)

A new tropical cyclone named KAY formed over the Eastern Pacific Ocean on 4 September and started moving northwestward off the coast of Mexico. On 6 September at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 550 km south-west of Puerto Vallarta (Jalisco) and 710 km south of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h (Cat. 1 Hurricane).

Heavy rainfall has already been affecting western Mexico. Media report three fatalities in Acapulco (Guerrero) and one injured person in Puerto Vallarta (Jalisco).

On 6-8 September, KAY is expected to continue moving northwestward well off the coast of Mexico and along the coast of Baja California Peninsula, strengthening.

Over the next 48 hours, heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surges are forecast over the Mexico Riviera and Baja California.