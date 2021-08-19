Mexico - Tropical Cyclone GRACE update (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, SMN, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2021)

After passing south of Cayman Islands, tropical cyclone GRACE has intensified and is moving over the north-western Caribbean Sea, towards Mexico. On 19 August at 3.00 UTC, its centre was located about 145 km south-east of Isla de Cozumel and about 190 km east of the northern coast of Quintana Roo State (Yucatan Peninsula, south-eastern Mexico), with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h (Category 1 hurricane).

GRACE is forecast to make landfall in the morning of 19 August in northern Quintana Roo. Precautionary evacuations have taken place across Cozumel and Quintana Roo. GRACE is then expected to move across the Yucatan Peninsula and reach the Gulf of Mexico.

A hurricane warning is in effect for northern Quintana Roo, including Cozumel. A tropical storm warning has been issued for coastal areas from northern Quintana Roo to Campeche, including Yucatan, and for coastal areas of central and southern Quintana Roo.