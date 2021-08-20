Mexico
Mexico - Tropical cyclone GRACE, update (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 August 2021)
- Tropical cyclone GRACE made landfall over the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula (eastern Mexico) on 19 August and continued moving west over the southern Gulf of Mexico. On 20 August at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located offshore about 310 km west of Merida City (Yucatan State), with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h (tropical storm).
- Media report power outages and widespread damage to roads and infrastructure across several cities of Yucatan Peninsula particularly in Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Puerto Aventura and Tulum.
- Grace is forecast to strengthen and move across the south-western Gulf of Mexico on 20 August, before making landfall over the coast of Veracruz State (central-eastern Mexico) on 20 August evening as a hurricane (category 1).
- Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are expected over central-eastern Mexico.