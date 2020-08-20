Mexico
Mexico - Tropical Cyclone GENEVIEVE update (GDACS, NOAA, SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 August 2020)
- Tropical Cyclone GENEVIEVE weakened to a Category 1 Hurricane before approaching the southern tip of Baja California Peninsula on 20 August with maximum sustained winds of 139 km/h.
- Strong winds and high waves along the southern Baja California Peninsula, resulted in the deaths of 2 people on 19 August in Cabo San Lucas.
- GENEVIEVE is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it continues north west, with maximum sustained winds up to 110 km/h. A hurricane warning remains in effect from Los Barriles Town (Mexico) to Todos Santos Town (Mexico), and a tropical storm warning has been issued from north of Todos Santos to Cabo San Lazaro City Municipality (Mexico). Heavy rain, high waves and strong winds are forecast in Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, and Jalisco States.