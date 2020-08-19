Mexico - Tropical Cyclone GENEVIEVE update (GDACS, NOAA, SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2020)

Tropical Cyclone GENEVIEVE is continuing north-west off the coast of western Mexico, as a Category 3 Hurricane, approximately 330 km south-west of Marias Islands (Nayarit State, Mexico), and 390 km south of the southern tip of Baja California Peninsula, with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h.

GENEVIEVE is expected to approach the eastern coast of Baja California Peninsula on morning of 20 August, with maximum sustained winds up to 167 km/h.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for southern Baja California Peninsula, from Los Barriles Town (Mexico) to Puerto Cortes Town (Mexico). Very heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast over Baja California Sur, Colima, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, and Sinaloa states.