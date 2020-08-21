Mexico - Tropical Cyclone GENEVIEVE update (GDACS, NOAA, SMN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 August 2020)

Tropical Cyclone GENEVIEVE has weakened to a tropical storm as is moves north-west along the Baja California Peninsula approximately 130 km south-west of Puerto San Carlos (southern tip of Baja California Peninsula, Mexico), with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h.

GENEVIEVE is forecast to continue north-west over the East Pacific, downgrading to a tropical depression on the morning of 22 August.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the south-western coast of Baja California peninsula from Cabo San Lazaro Municipality to Todos Santos Municipality (Mexico). On 21-22 August, heavy rainfall, strong winds and high waves are expected over Baja California Sur, while heavy rainfall are forecast over Sinaloa and Sonora States (north-western Mexico).

For next week, model rainfall forecasts suggest widespread, torrential rains along the Pacific-facing regions of Central America. This forecast, wet weather pattern increases the likelihoods for flooding over western and southern Guatemala, El Salvador, and the Gulf of Fonseca region.