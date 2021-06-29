Mexico
Mexico - Tropical cyclone ENRIQUE, update (GDACS, SMN, NOAA-NHC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 June 2021)
- Tropical storm ENRIQUE is weakening, as it moves further north in the East Pacific, along the western coast of Mexico. On 29 June at 3.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 100 km west of the Islas Marias Archipelago and about 200 km west off the coast of Nayarit State, with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h.
- Heavy rain has been reported across western Mexico, causing floods and landslides. According to media, at least two people have died in Guerrero State, where about 207 houses and several road sections have been damaged.
- ENRIQUE is forecast to further weaken, as it moves northwards over the Pacific. It is expected to make landfall over the southern tip of Baja California Peninsula in the morning of 30 June, with maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h.
- A Tropical storm watch has been issued for the southern coast of Baja California Peninsula. On 29-30 June, heavy to very heavy rain with strong winds and high waves are forecast on coastal areas for the States of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.