Mexico - Tropical Cyclone ENRIQUE, update (DG ECHO, GDACS, NOAA-NHC, SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 June 2021)

Tropical Storm ENRIQUE has reached the Gulf of California and on 30 June at 3.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 45 km north-east of the south-eastern coast of Baja California Sur State (Mexico).

ENRIQUE is forecast to weaken, as it moves northwards in the Gulf of California. It is expected to make landfall in the morning of 1 July, in an area between Isla Santa Cruz, Isla San Jose and Los Dolores Town (central-eastern coast of Baja California Sur), with maximum sustained winds up to 45 km/h.