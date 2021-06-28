Mexico - Tropical Cyclone ENRIQUE (media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 June 2021)

A new Tropical Cyclone named ENRIQUE formed over the eastern Pacific and is moving as a Category 1 Hurricane northwards along the western coast of central Mexico. On 28 June at 3.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 70 km west-south-west off the central coast of Jalisco State, with maximum sustained winds of 148 km/h.

Heavy rain, strong winds and high waves have been reported across Colima and Jalisco States. According to Colima Civil Protection, several buildings and road sections, including a bridge have been damaged.

On 28-29 June, ENRIQUE is forecast to continue northwards, along the western coast of Mexico, as a Category 1 Hurricane. After that, it could enter the Gulf of California, as it weakens.

A hurricane warning is in effect for coastal Jalisco, while a Tropical Storm warning has been issued for coastal areas from Nayarit to Colima States. Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and high waves are forecast over Colima, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit States.