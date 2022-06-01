Mexico – Tropical Cyclone AGATHA, update (GDCAS, Government of Oaxaca, SMN, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 June 2022)

The passage of Tropical Cyclone AGATHA on 30-31 May over central Oaxaca State (south-western Mexico), has generated landslides and floods, which have resulted in casualties and damage.

The Government of Oaxaca reports that at least nine people have died and 22 others are missing, mainly in the Coastal and Sierra Sur Regions of Oaxaca. Search and rescue operations are continuing. According to media, six fatalities and 10 missing people occurred in the municipality of Santiago Xanica (Sierra Sur Region) which is one of the most affected areas, and the main route connecting the area has been destroyed. Many towns in Oaxaca are affected by power outages and roads blocked by landslides and floodwaters.

Heavy to locally very heavy rainfall is forecast on 1-2 June over most of southern Mexico, including eastern Oaxaca.