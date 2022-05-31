Mexico - Tropical cyclone AGATHA, update (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 May 2022)

Tropical Cyclone AGATHA made landfall in the evening of 30 May in a coastal area in central Oaxaca State (south-western Mexico), about 10 km west of Puerto Angel Town, with maximum sustained winds between 165-175 km/h (Category 2 Hurricane). After the landfall, it weakened, and on 31 May at 6.00 UTC, its center was located 25 km north-west of Magdalena Tequisistlán Town (southern Oaxaca State), with maximum sustained wind of 110 km/h (Tropical Storm).

Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been affecting Oaxaca and the neighbouring Chiapas State. According to media reports, one person died in coastal Chiapas. Several landslides cut off roads and affected the electric supply in Oaxaca. On the forecast track, AGATHA will move farther inland over Oaxaca as a Tropical Storm and is expected to dissipate in the afternoon of 31 May.