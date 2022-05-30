Mexico - Tropical cyclone AGATHA (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, SMN, Civil Protection Oaxaca) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 May 2022)

Tropical cyclone AGATHA, formed over the Eastern Pacific Ocean on 28 May, is moving east towards Oaxaca State (south-western Mexico). On 30 May at 6.00 UTC, its centre was about 200 km southwest of Mazunte Town (central coast of Oaxaca), with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h (Category 2 Hurricane).
AGATHA is forecast to make landfall in the early morning of 31 May on the central coast of Oaxaca, in an area between Mazunte and Crucecita, with maximum sustained winds up to 195 km/h (Category 3 Hurricane).
Authorities in Oaxaca are coordinating actions to assist the local population ahead of the arrival of AGATHA. About 203 temporary shelters have been prepared to accommodate 25,800 individuals.
Hurricane warnings have been issued for areas on the central coast of Oaxaca, while tropical storm warnings are in effect for coastal northern and southern coastal Oaxaca, and for northern coastal Chiapas State. From 30 May, strong winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge is forecast for Oaxaca and northern Chiapas.