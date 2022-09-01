Mexico

Mexico - Severe weather, update (Government of Sinaloa, SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 September 2022)

  • Since 28 August, heavy rainfall has been affecting parts of Mexico, leading to casualties.
  • According to media, six people died in Sinaloa State (north-western Mexico), due to a river overflow incident in Chinobampo Community. Authorities in Sinaloa report at least 700 affected families across all municipalities, with the most impacted being Culiacán, Mocorito, Guasave, and Elota.
  • Two additional fatalities were reported in Oaxaca State (south-western Mexico), while two major highways have been damaged by heavy rainfall.
  • On 1-2 September, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over western Mexico, including the States of Sinaloa and Oaxaca.

