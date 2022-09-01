Mexico - Severe weather, update (Government of Sinaloa, SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 September 2022)

Since 28 August, heavy rainfall has been affecting parts of Mexico, leading to casualties.
According to media, six people died in Sinaloa State (north-western Mexico), due to a river overflow incident in Chinobampo Community. Authorities in Sinaloa report at least 700 affected families across all municipalities, with the most impacted being Culiacán, Mocorito, Guasave, and Elota.
Two additional fatalities were reported in Oaxaca State (south-western Mexico), while two major highways have been damaged by heavy rainfall.
On 1-2 September, heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over western Mexico, including the States of Sinaloa and Oaxaca.