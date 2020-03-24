Mexico - Severe weather (SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 March 2020)

According to media, as of 24 March, one person died in Tijuana, due to a weather-related car accident, the same source reports 21 more car accidents due to heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall is also making the living conditions rough for thousands of Central America's migrants, stranded at the border. Housed at makeshift shelters – while waiting for their asylum request to be processed in the USA- they lack adequate sanitary conditions and medical equipment. In addition to heavy rain, the spread of the COVID-19 virus in these areas is likely to exacerbate migrants’ vulnerabilities. The partial border shutdown declared by the USA on 20 March may lead to mass refoulement.