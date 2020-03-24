Mexico

Mexico - Severe weather (SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 March 2020)

  • Over the last few days, heavy rainfall affected north-west Mexico causing casualties.

  • According to media, as of 24 March, one person died in Tijuana, due to a weather-related car accident, the same source reports 21 more car accidents due to heavy rainfall.

  • Heavy rainfall is also making the living conditions rough for thousands of Central America's migrants, stranded at the border. Housed at makeshift shelters – while waiting for their asylum request to be processed in the USA- they lack adequate sanitary conditions and medical equipment. In addition to heavy rain, the spread of the COVID-19 virus in these areas is likely to exacerbate migrants’ vulnerabilities. The partial border shutdown declared by the USA on 20 March may lead to mass refoulement.

  • For the next 24 hours, no more rain is forecast over the affected area.

