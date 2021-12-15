Mexico
Mexico - Severe weather (SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 December 2021)
- Heavy rain, cold temperatures and strong winds have been reported across Tijuana City (north-eastern Baja California State, north-eastern Mexico), resulting in casualties.
- According to media, at least two people died and several sustained injuries, due to severe weather-related events. In addition, hundreds of migrants have been reallocated to evacuation centres. Power outages have affected parts of Tijuana.
- On 15-16 December, heavy rain is forecast over most of Baja California, including Tijuana.