Mexico

Mexico - Severe weather (SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2022)

  • Severe weather including heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds was reported on 1-3 August in Sinaloa State (Pacific coast of Mexico), leading to casualties.

  • Media report three fatalities and several people that sustained injuries after thunderstorm events in Culiacan. Two individuals died and six were injured due to strong winds and heavy rainfall-related accidents in the Municipalities of Navolato and Mocorito. In Culiacan, heavy rainfall affected the energy supply for several neighbourhoods and the operation of water treatment plants.

  • On 4-5 August, heavy to locally very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast over Sinaloa State.

