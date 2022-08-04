Mexico - Severe weather (SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2022)

-
Severe weather including heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds was reported on 1-3 August in Sinaloa State (Pacific coast of Mexico), leading to casualties.
Media report three fatalities and several people that sustained injuries after thunderstorm events in Culiacan. Two individuals died and six were injured due to strong winds and heavy rainfall-related accidents in the Municipalities of Navolato and Mocorito. In Culiacan, heavy rainfall affected the energy supply for several neighbourhoods and the operation of water treatment plants.
On 4-5 August, heavy to locally very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast over Sinaloa State.