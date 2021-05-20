Mexico - Severe weather (PAHO, SMN Mexico, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 May 2021)

On 17-18 May, severe weather including heavy rain and strong winds has been reported across Tamaulipas State (central-eastern Mexico) and Oaxaca State (south-western Mexico), resulting in at least five fatalities and one missing person.

According to media, in Tamaulipas, three people died in heavy rain and strong wind related incidents. Damage has been reported to electrical infrastructure, leaving more than 157,200 users without power.

Media also report that in Oaxaca two people died after flooding triggered by heavy rainfall. A landslide in San Pedro Totolapan Municipality (central Oaxaca) has led to one missing person and damaged at least 50 houses, and a section of the highway Oaxaca - Tehuantepec.

Heavy rain with strong winds is forecast over Tamaulipas, and Oaxaca on 20-21 May.