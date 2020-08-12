Mexico
Mexico - Severe weather (Government of Veracruz, SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2020)
- On 8-10 August, heavy rain caused flooding, landslides and river overflow in Veracruz State (eastern Mexico), resulting in fatalities and widespread damage.
- According to national authorites, three people died after a landslide occurred in Filomeno Mata Municipality. More than 1,720 houses, including six schools, have been damaged, and around 200 people were preventively evacuated. Several roads have been blocked by the occurrence of landslides.
- The affected population is being assisted with food and relief items, while the state of emergency has been requested for five municipalities in Veracruz.
- Heavy rain with strong winds are forecast over Veracruz on 12-13 August.