Mexico - Severe weather (Civil Protection Oaxaca, SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash Archive of 21 September 2020)

On 20 September, heavy rain caused landslides and stream overflows, which affected several municipalities in Oaxaca State (south-western Mexico). According to media, 2 people died after landslide and flooding events. The overflow of Chiquito and Manso rivers caused widespread damage to houses, and public infrastructure. Several residents have been affected, while there is a request to declare the state of emergency for five municipalities in Oaxaca. On 21-22 September, heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms, strong winds and hail are forecast over central-western and south-western States of Mexico, including Oaxaca.