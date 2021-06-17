Mexico
Mexico - Severe weather (Civil Protection Oaxaca, SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2021)
Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been reported across Central Valley Region (Oaxaca State, south-western Mexico), leading to casualties.
According to media, two people died in Yage Municipality. Several roads have been blocked due to the occurrence of a number of landslides, and the overflow of rivers has caused flooding.
On 17-18 June, heavy to very heavy rain is forecast over southern Mexico, including Oaxaca State.