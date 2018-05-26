Mexico: Reformed laws, unchanged reality

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL SUBMISSION FOR THE UN UNIVERSAL PERIODIC REVIEW, 31 ST SESSION OF THE UPR WORKING GROUP, NOVEMBER 2018

INTRODUCTION

This submission was prepared for the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Mexico in May 2018. In it, Amnesty International evaluates the implementation of recommendations made to Mexico in its previous UPR, including in relation to public security, the criminal justice system, torture and illtreatment, enforced disappearances, and human rights defenders and journalists, concluding that despite some progress, most of these recommendations assessed have still to be fully implemented.

Amnesty also welcomes a number of legislative developments, including in relation to the justice system, torture, and enforced disappearance while noting some gaps in implementation of these. With regard to the human rights situation on the ground, the organization raises concerns over the role of the armed forces in law enforcement, continuing weaknesses in the justice system, including Arraigo detention, torture and ill-treatment in policing and public security operations, a large number of unresolved enforced disappearances, and an unfolding refugee crisis in neighbouring countries.

FOLLOW UP TO THE PREVIOUS REVIEW

During its second Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in 2013, Mexico received 176 recommendations from other States. Of these, Mexico accepted 166 recommendations, partially accepted two and rejected eight recommendations.

PUBLIC SECURITY

Mexico accepted a series of recommendations to ensure that law enforcement officials are adequately trained and equipped, and under civilian control. Other recommendations called on Mexico to ensure that human rights violations committed by the security forces are tried before civilian tribunals, and to restrict the jurisdiction of military courts.In response to these recommendations, Mexico has amended several laws accordingly (see below). Nonetheless, major challenges still remain to address impunity for human rights violations committed by the armed forces.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM

Mexico also accepted recommendations to improve the criminal justice system and implement the 2008 constitutional reform. In particular, it committed to tackle impunity for human rights violations, including enforced disappearances, torture and attacks on human rights defenders. However, disappointingly Mexico rejected recommendations to repeal arraigo detention (see also below). Mexico made some progress in the implementation of the new criminal procedure system, but important challenges remain to tackle impunity (see below).

TORTURE AND OTHER ILL-TREATMENT

Mexico accepted seven recommendations to combat torture and other ill-treatment, including to improve the legal framework, to adopt a legal definition of torture fully aligned with international standards, and to diligently and properly investigate and, where appropriate, prosecute cases of alleged torture. In 2017 Mexico approved a general law on torture, however, it has failed to make substantial progress in investigating and prosecuting torture allegations.

ENFORCED DISAPPEARANCES

Several recommendations, accepted by Mexico, addressed the issue of enforced disappearances. Some recommendations asked Mexico to improve its legal framework to bring it into compliance with international law through, among other measures, implementing an appropriate definition for the crime of enforced disappearances, which Mexico did in 2017 (see also below). Mexico accepted, but has failed to implement, recommendations aimed at improving investigations into alleged enforced disappearances and a recommendation aimed at creating an official register of all cases of enforced disappearance. Several recommendations urged Mexico to recognize the competence of the Committee on Enforced Disappearances to receive individual communications. Mexico declared that it was conducting internal deliberations in this respect, however, to date, Mexico has not accepted such competence.

HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS AND JOURNALISTS

Mexico accepted 21 recommendations concerning the protection of human rights defenders and journalists, including to strengthen the federal Mechanism for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists; to combat violence and harassment suffered by them; and to investigate and, where appropriate, prosecute, such attacks. Some improvements were registered in the Mechanism, but human rights defenders and journalists remain at risk and attacks against them tend to be inadequately investigated and remain in impunity (see also below).