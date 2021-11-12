Mexico: Protection Monitoring, Snapshot October 2021

This SNAPSHOT summarizes the findings of Protection Monitoring conducted in Ciudad Juarez and Tapachula, Mexico in October 2021 as part of the humanitarian intervention of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and the Jesuit Refugee Service Mexico (JRS), as part of a consortium with Save the Children Spain and Mexico, Plan International Spain and Mexico and HIAS Mexico, with the financial support of the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO). To view the interactive Dashboard with the results from this period and from the beginning of the Protection Monitoring program, click here.

The news reports published in mid-October announcing the opening of the land border between the United States and Mexico – scheduled for the following month – generated significant anticipation among those in Ciudad Juarez awaiting the opportunity to request asylum in the United States. Official communications from U.S. authorities, however, confirm that only those persons possessing documents that authorize their entry (a visa or permanent residence, for example) will be allowed to cross the border, thus signaling that the suspension of the asylum procedure and other restrictions adopted pursuant to Title 42 will remain in effect, contrary to the expectations of many waiting in Ciudad Juarez.

The COMAR appointment validation process at Tapachula’s Olympic Stadium progressed during the month, leading to the availability of new appointments as of October 11, through a temporary procedure in place at the same Stadium. Although many people were able to confirm appointments with the COMAR for later this year, the repeated changes and delays in this process combined with long waiting times at INM for the processing of humanitarian visas (for asylum-seekers) and permanent residence (for those with positive COMAR decisions), together with the lack of dignified living conditions in Tapachula, led to the departure at the end of October of thousands of persons in human mobility in ‘caravan’ towards Mexico City.