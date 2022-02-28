Mexico: Protection Monitoring, Quarterly Report (October, November & December 2021)

SUMMARY & KEY FINDINGS

This report presents the findings of Protection Monitoring jointly conducted by DRC and JRS in Ciudad Juarez and Tapachula, Mexico between October and December 2021. During the quarter, a standardized Protection Monitoring tool was used to collect quantitative data on protection risks and humanitarian needs in 438 households composed of a total of 1,088 individuals. Complementary qualitative data was gathered through focus group discussions, key informant interviews, direct observations, and secondary sources. While this report highlights relevant tendencies detected during the quarter, it also makes references to some global patterns since October 2020 when Protection Monitoring activities commenced in Mexico.

Key findings for the period of October through December 2021 include:

Significant mixed migration flows continue to arrive in Mexico. While 61.3% of foreign respondents manifest an intention to remain in Mexico, processing delays that prolong access to refugee protection and migratory regularization, a lack of coordination between COMAR and INM resulting in restrictions on asylum-seeker rights and precarious living conditions in Tapachula contribute to collective movements (caravans) from southern Mexico to other parts of the country.

Implementation of policies that restrict access to U.S. asylum procedures continue alongside misinformation and irregular crossings of the U.S.-Mexico border. 62.3% of respondents in this location confirmed having attempted to enter the U.S., of which 72.1% were irregular crossings.

48.3% of the monitored population report having specific needs as a result of diverse situations of vulnerability. In general, humanitarian response capacity is insufficient to respond to existing needs and to prevent and mitigate protection risks. Approximately one third of those monitored – 33.6% - report not having had access to humanitarian assistance.

Priority needs continue to be dependent on local conditions. In Ciudad Juarez, respondents signaled health as an overwhelming priority, followed by asylum procedures and security. In Tapachula, documentation, food and monetary resources are the predominant priorities.