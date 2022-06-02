Mexico: Protection Monitoring, Quarterly Report (Jauary, February, March 2022)

SUMMARY & KEY FINDINGS

The present report covers Protection Monitoring conducted jointly by DRC and JRS in Ciudad Juarez and Tapachula,

Mexico between January and March 2022. Over the quarter, Protection Monitoring yielded quantitative data on 381 households composed of a total of 933 individuals, as well as qualitative data collected through complementary direct observations, interviews with key informants, focus group discussions, and a review of secondary sources.

The report highlights some of the trends observed during the quarter as well as general patterns documented since the start of Protection Monitoring in October 2020.

The main findings for the period of January through March 2022 include:

There is a consistent trend of a greater presence of family units in Ciudad Juarez (89.3%) compared to Tapachula (56.8%). This reality affects the ability of single heads of households in Ciudad Juarez (29.1%) to leave temporary shelters in order to generate an income or seek services.

Although most people of concern have mixed motives for leaving their countries or communities of origin, a significant majority manifest overwhelming needs for refugee protection. Across both locations, 77.6% of foreign respondents and 77.9% of Mexican nationals cited generalized violence and insecurity among the factors prompting their flight, while 65.2% of foreign respondents and 75.8% of Mexican nationals cited fear of persecution. More than three fourths (75.9%) of respondents in Tapachula – all foreign nationals – manifest an intention to establish themselves in Mexico.

Approximately one third (32.1%) of foreign respondents across both locations report being undocumented in Mexico, with significant affectations on their ability to access health services and work opportunities, as well as to transit regularly through the territory.

Humanitarian assistance is insufficient in both locations. Overall, 31.5% of respondents reported not having received any assistance while in Mexico. While the greatest proportion of those without assistance depend on their savings (46.9%) and a small proportion on remittances (15.9%), 12.4% have no source of income.