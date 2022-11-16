Mexico: Protection Monitoring, Quarterly Report (April, May, June 2022)

Summary

This report presents the findings of Protection Monitoring carried out jointly by DRC and JRS in Ciudad Juarez and Tapachula, Mexico, between April and June 2022. During the quarter, surveys were conducted of 403 households made up of a total of 979 people. In addition, qualitative data was collected through direct observations and key informant interviews, along with a review of news coverage, official statements, and secondary sources.

The main findings identified between April and June 2022 are:

❖ The trend of a greater presence of women and women-led households headed in Ciudad Juarez continues, including a high percentage of single mothers.

❖ Access to documentation continues to be a challenge for the population of concern due to arbitrary measures by the National Migration Institute and the long periods of time for COMAR to process initial applications for recognition of refugee status.

❖ Measures that restrict access to United States territory for purposes of seeking asylum leave people fleeing persecution, generalized violence, and gender-based violence in a state of legal limbo, without access to effective protection.

❖ The priorities of the population continue to vary between the two locations. In Tapachula, documentation, economic income and food are the main priorities of the population. In Ciudad Juarez, the asylum application in the United States is the overwhelming priority, followed by health and economic income.