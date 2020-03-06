Mexico - Matamoros Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2

Reporting Period: 8 February – 7 March 2020

Situation in Numbers

440 children in need of humanitarian assistance*

1,940 people in need*

Highlights

The number of people in the camp near the border river and in Alberca Chavez is unknown. There is still no official census. Numbers available are: 1,700 people in the camp (of which there are approximately 400 children). Families arrive to the camp on a daily basis, but numbers tend to decrease when asylum requests are rejected.

The population in Alberca Chavez has also decreased, but there is an estimated number of 200 people (of which there are approximately 40 children).

Protection activities, mainly the child-friendly spaces from UNICEF, have been positively perceived, reaching 293 children and adolescents.

UNICEF, in coordination with other UN agencies such as UNHCR and IOM has designed a Protection and Attention Route for migrant children which will soon be implemented in Matamoros.

UNICEF made an assessment on possible education interventions and needs in the main camp from 26 February 26 to 2 March.