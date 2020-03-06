Mexico + 1 more

Mexico - Matamoros Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2

Reporting Period: 8 February – 7 March 2020

Situation in Numbers

440 children in need of humanitarian assistance*

1,940 people in need*

Highlights

  • The number of people in the camp near the border river and in Alberca Chavez is unknown. There is still no official census. Numbers available are:

    • 1,700 people in the camp (of which there are approximately 400 children). Families arrive to the camp on a daily basis, but numbers tend to decrease when asylum requests are rejected.

    • The population in Alberca Chavez has also decreased, but there is an estimated number of 200 people (of which there are approximately 40 children).

  • Protection activities, mainly the child-friendly spaces from UNICEF, have been positively perceived, reaching 293 children and adolescents.

  • UNICEF, in coordination with other UN agencies such as UNHCR and IOM has designed a Protection and Attention Route for migrant children which will soon be implemented in Matamoros.

  • UNICEF made an assessment on possible education interventions and needs in the main camp from 26 February 26 to 2 March.

  • It is important to mention that, on 28 February, the US Court reversed the “Remain in Mexico” (MPP) policy, which required Central American asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico pending US approval. It is yet unclear what the implications of this decision will be. (Source: BBC News).

