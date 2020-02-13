Mexico - Matamoros Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1

Reporting Period: 15 January to 7 February 2020

Situation in Numbers

700 children in need of humanitarian assistance*

2,400 people in need*

(Data from Government of Mexico and MSF survey. December 2019)

Highlights

• As a result of the implementation of the United States’ Migration Protection Protocols (MPP) - also referenced as “Remain in Mexico” policy), Matamoros has become one of the main points of entry, receiving thousands of migrants who remain in this city, while waiting for their asylum process in the United States. Up to December 2019, 17,121 persons had been returned to Matamoros, under MPP, of which 5,644 were children. (Source: National Migration Institute).

• There are two main spaces where migrants stay: a camp near the border river and a temporary shelter in the city (Alberca Chavez). An estimated 2,400 people are staying in these spaces (2,200 in the camp and 200 in Alberca Chavez), of which approximately 700 are children. (Source: National Migration Institute).

• On 29-31 January, UNICEF staff visited Matamoros on a mission to conduct a rapid assessment of children’s and women’s needs.

• UNICEF´s response is focusing on child protection and a small WASH intervention. The first and immediate response was to establish childfriendly spaces in the MPP locations and provide psycho-social support for children.