Mexico
Mexico - Landslide (SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2021)
- A landslide, triggered by heavy rain, occurred in the Unión Juárez Town area (Chiapas State, southern Mexico) on 12 September, resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, one person has died, two others are missing and five houses have been destroyed by the landslide event.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate rain is expected over Chiapas State.
