Mexico - Hurricane ROSLYN (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, SMN, Government of Nayarit, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 October 2022)

The passage of Hurricane ROSLYN on 23 October over north-western and northern Mexico caused floods, landslides, and a number of strong wind-related events, which resulted in fatalities and damage.
In Nayarit State, where ROSLYN made landfall in the midday of 23 October (UTC) as a Cat. 3 Hurricane, national authorities report two fatalities (one in Santiago Ixcuintla, and one in Rosamorada). About 30 houses have been damaged in Bahía de Banderas, as well as some sections of highways. Flash floods and power outages have been reported in Puerto Vallarta Town in the neighbouring Jalisco State.
The remnants of ROSLYN are expected to bring additional rainfall and strong winds on 24-25 October across northern and north-eastern Mexico, particularly in Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Zacatecas, Coahuila y Colima.