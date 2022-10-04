Mexico

Mexico - Hurricane ORLENE Update (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, SMN, CONAGUA Mexico, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 October 2022)

  • Hurricane ORLENE made landfall in the early afternoon of 3 October in an area south of Mazatlán City (southern Sinaloa State), with maximum sustained winds up to 130 km/h (Cat. 1 Hurricane). After that, it weakened, while moving over land and dissipated in the early morning of 4 October.
  • According to national authorities and media reports, widespread power outages and drinking water disruptions were reported across the Communities in Escuinapa and El Rosario in southern Sinaloa, where a number of people were preventively evacuated, ahead of the arrival of ORLENE.
  • Strong winds and heavy rainfall were reported as well in northern Nayarit State. The water level of a number of rivers increased and about 600 people were preventively evacuated from coastal communities settled near rivers.
  • The remnants of ORLENE could still cause heavy rainfall that results in flash floods across south-western Mexico. On 4-5 October, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over western Mexico, including the States of Sinaloa and Nayarit.

