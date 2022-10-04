Mexico - Hurricane ORLENE Update (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, SMN, CONAGUA Mexico, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 October 2022)

Hurricane ORLENE made landfall in the early afternoon of 3 October in an area south of Mazatlán City (southern Sinaloa State), with maximum sustained winds up to 130 km/h (Cat. 1 Hurricane). After that, it weakened, while moving over land and dissipated in the early morning of 4 October.
According to national authorities and media reports, widespread power outages and drinking water disruptions were reported across the Communities in Escuinapa and El Rosario in southern Sinaloa, where a number of people were preventively evacuated, ahead of the arrival of ORLENE.
Strong winds and heavy rainfall were reported as well in northern Nayarit State. The water level of a number of rivers increased and about 600 people were preventively evacuated from coastal communities settled near rivers.
The remnants of ORLENE could still cause heavy rainfall that results in flash floods across south-western Mexico. On 4-5 October, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over western Mexico, including the States of Sinaloa and Nayarit.