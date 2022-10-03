Mexico - Hurricane ORLENE (GDCAS, NOAA-NHC, SMN, Civil Protection Sinaloa, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 October 2022)

The newly formed Hurricane ORLENE is moving over the western Pacific, towards the western coast of central Mexico. On 3 October at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located about 25 km north of Las Islas Marias ((Mexico), and about 95 km south-east of the coast of Nayarit State (Mexico), with maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h (Cat. 2 Hurricane).

ORLENE is forecast to make landfall during the night of 3 October and the early morning of 4 October in an area south of Mazatlán City (southern Sinaloa State). ORLENE could bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge over western Mexico's State.

In Sinaloa, authorities have opened 45 evacuation centres, while 128 people have already been preventively evacuated in Escuinapa Municipality (south of Mazatlán). In Nayarit, 14 temporary shelters have opened, and the evacuation of coastal communities settled near rivers is being evaluated, while classes have been suspended in 11 Municipalities in northern Nayarit. Other preventive evacuations have occurred in Jalisco State.