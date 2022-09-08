Mexico - Hurricane KAY, update (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 September 2022)

KAY continued moving northwestward over the Ocean well off the coast of western Mexico mainland and south-western Baja California Peninsula. On 8 September at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 140 km south-west of San Carlos Town and 400 km south of Bahia Tortugas Town (both in Baja California Sur), with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h (Cat. 1 Hurricane).

KAY is expected to make landfall over the area of Bahia Tortugas on 9 September very early in the morning (UTC), with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h (Cat. 1 Hurricane). On 9-10 September, KAY is forecast to continue moving northwestward over the Ocean along the north-western coast of Baja California, weakening and becoming a Tropical Storm.